Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said video technology is “damaging” English football after Axel Disasi had a stoppage-time winner disallowed in their draw at Aston Villa.

Pochettino’s side came from two goals down to draw and dent Villa’s top-four hopes but Disasi thought he had sealed victory when he nodded home Benoit Badiashile’s cross in the 95th minute.

The video assistant referee (VAR) recommended an on-field review and referee Craig Pawson decided that Badiashile had barged a Villa defender before the cross.

Chelsea’s players were incensed and crowded Pawson at the full-time whistle, while Pochettino had a passionate discussion with Villa defender Ezri Konsa.

“They didn’t see a foul on the pitch and then VAR changed the decision of the referee,” Pochettino told BBC Match of the Day.

“For me that was a normal challenge. The decision was there and that’s it.

“For me it damaged a little bit the Premier League and English [football]. If we want to be the best league in the world it should be protecting the spectacle and the decision.

“It damaged myself, damaged my team, my players, my fans.”

Villa, whose top-four hopes are now not in their hands as a result of the dropped points, had taken an early lead after John McGinn’s miscued effort deflected off Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella and into the bottom corner.

The visitors responded well with Nicolas Jackson having an effort disallowed by the video assistant referee for offside, before the Senegal international planted a header against the base of the post.

Morgan Rogers doubled the home side’s lead after finding space on the left and tucking the ball into the near post through the legs of Trevoh Chalobah.

Chelsea found a route back into the game after catching Villa in possession high up the pitch, with Noni Madueke sliding a clever finish into the far corner.

The visitors pressed for an equaliser without creating too many opportunities, until Gallagher worked a shooting opportunity on his left foot and curled into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Both sides had chances to win the game before the disallowed goal, with Ollie Watkins slicing a cutback over the bar and Cole Palmer having a shot saved when dribbling through one-on-one.

Unai Emery’s side are seven points clear of fifth-placed Tottenham, but Ange Postecoglu’s side have three games in hand, starting with Sunday’s north London derby against Arsenal.

There was further concern for Villa too, with goalkeeper Emi Martinez withdrawn at half-time after appearing to struggle with a thigh injury in the first period, and any period of absence could damage them with their Europa Conference League semi-final this week.