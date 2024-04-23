Chelsea say they are “disgusted by the racial abuse directed towards Nicolas Jackson via social media” following their FA Cup semi-final defeat by Manchester City on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side lost 1-0 to City at Wembley in a game in which Jackson missed three promising chances.

“There is no place in society for any form of discrimination and we operate a zero-tolerance approach to any incident of this nature,” said a Chelsea statement.

“The club will support any criminal prosecutions and take the strongest possible action, including bans, against any individual who is found to be a season ticket-holder or member.”

Senegal forward Jackson, 22, joined Chelsea from Spanish side Villarreal last summer.

He has scored 13 goals this season, with 10 in the Premier League.

“He’s our main striker, the only striker we have fit,” said Chelsea manager Pochettino, before his side’s trip to Arsenal on Tuesday.

“He’s doing fantastic. He’s doing an amazing job for the team; running, scoring goals, giving assists. His first season, a young guy, came in from Spain, even with not too much experience there.

“If we want the player to match the iconic players here, if we compare him

with [Didier] Drogba, obviously he’s going to lose.

“But he’s going to have all my support. Even if he doesn’t score, the way that

he’s fighting for the club and his team-mates, he’s producing chances.

“He needs time to improve. He’ll be better next season for sure, no doubt about that.”