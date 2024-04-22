Inter Milan sealed their 20th Italian title by beating arch-rivals and nearest challengers AC Milan in a historic Derby della Madonnina.

Francesco Acerbi was unmarked to head in Benjamin Pavard’s flick-on from a corner to give Inter the lead.

Marcus Thuram latched onto a long ball and was given too much time to cut in before smashing their second into the bottom corner at the San Siro.

England’s Fikayo Tomori headed in from close range to give Milan brief hope.

There were three red cards in injury time as tempers boiled over. Milan’s Theo Hernandez and Inter’s Denzel Dumfries were sent off for their part in a brawl and the hosts ended with nine men as captain Davide Calabria was sent off for violent conduct.

Inter players and coaches ran on to the pitch to celebrate at the final whistle at the ground both sides share, although Milan were the home side for this fixture.

The second-placed Rossoneri are now 17 points behind Inter with five games to go.

Inter could have won by more with Lautaro Martinez missing a sitter and Hakan Calhanoglu’s drive being tipped over by Mike Maignan.

This was the first time the Serie A title has ever been won in the 116 years of the Milan derby.