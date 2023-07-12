The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not worried about an attempt to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

The party said Ghanaians are resolved to vote out the incompetent Akufo-Addo led administration irrespective of intimidation from the security service.

National Deputy General Secretary, Mustapha Foyoo Gbande, disclosed this in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

A plot to allegedly remove the IGP has created fear and panic in the country. The recording allegedly has a voice said to be that of a Commissioner of police in a conversation with a senior member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are said to be discussing the current IGP and how he will sabotage NPP in the 2024 election should he remain in office.

Many have condemned their actions and are calling on government to launch an investigation into the matter.

But Mr Gbande described the discussion on the leakef tape as a “joke” which will not scare them.

“To have police officers plotting violence in this country and everybody is quite? We are not pastors; we just peace loving people but we won’t sit down for elements within the police service to subvert the will of the people.”

The NDC National Deputy General Secretary said they don’t care whoever is chosen by President Nana Akufo-Addo as IGP because they don’t need the security to win elections.

As an immediate measure, Mr Gbande said they will profile all district Police Commanders across the country and fish out the politically exposed officers and prevent them from operating as police officers.