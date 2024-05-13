The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has raised doubts regarding the accuracy of the voter registration figures provided by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Dr Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections and IT for the NDC has contested the registration numbers reported by the EC, citing discrepancies between the commission’s figures and those recorded by the NDC.

According to him, the NDC’s data shows a lower number of registered voters compared to the figures reported by the EC.

He highlighted instances where the NDC’s recorded numbers differed significantly from the EC’s official tally.

For instance, while the EC reported 25,287 registered voters for Day 2 of the registration exercise, the NDC recorded only 19,267.

Similarly, the EC’s total registration figure of 48,616 for Day 3 was contradicted by the NDC’s count of 43,417 registered voters.

As of May 10, the EC has reported a total of 143,014 registered voters across various regions.

However, Dr. Boamah’s concerns suggest discrepancies in the reported figures that warrant further investigation.

The EC’s breakdown of registration figures by region reveals varying numbers of registered voters across different parts of the country, with efforts underway to achieve the commission’s registration targets before the conclusion of the exercise.

The Commission has scheduled a press conference on Monday, May 13, to address this issue and others raised in line with the ongoing exercise.