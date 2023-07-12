Security Analyst, Dr Sadiq Twum, has called for a thorough investigation into the alleged leaked tape on the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akufo Dampare, in order to ascertain its authenticity.

He stated, “Ghanaians are anxious and wary as we approach elections, if things like this begin to surface, it creates doubt in people’s minds so I expected the minister to have said, yes he has heard it and also tell the public to keep calm as they will look into it to know if it’s fake or true and fish those behind and make them face the law. But I was disappointed that he quickly rubbished the tape.”

Dr Twum, in an interview on Adom TV’s evening Political Talk Show, The Big Agenda , expressed surprise at the comment made by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, stating that it could lead to disaffection towards the police service.

He explained: “There was a time where people lost confidence in the police service, but for some time now, the public is gaining hope in the service so anything that will create disaffection should not be entertained.”

He emphasised the need to investigate the audio to determine its genuineness and urged the minister to take the matter seriously, adding, “if indeed the said audio was done by a Commissioner, then it will have a huge impact on the police administration because there will be an issue of mistrust, disunity among the service which is also dangerous.”

Regarding the leaked audio, Dr Twum highlighted the concerns raised by the police commissioner about the IGP’s alleged alignment with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He mentioned, “the police commissioner accused the IGP Dr Akuffo-Dampare of being aligned with the opposition NDC, alleging that ‘he talks to Mahama all the time’.”

Dr Twum stressed the importance of investigating the matter to establish the truth and hold those responsible accountable.

ALSO READ:

Secret recording of purported plot towards IGP’s removal leaks

Security Analyst sends important message to Interior Minister over alleged plot to remove IGP

Yvonne Nelson’s resurfaced tweet celebrating Sarkodie goes viral on his birthday