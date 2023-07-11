Security analyst, Sadiq Adu Twum, has expressed disappointment over Interior Minister Ambrose Dery’s handling of the recent audio leak regarding an alleged plot to remove the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

In an interview on Adom FM’s Evening News, Mr Twum expressed regret over Mr Dery’s statement advising Ghanaians to dismiss the leaked audio.

Mr Twum emphasised that the Interior Minister’s comments were misguided and called for decisive action rather than mere rhetoric.

He stated: “Ambrose Dery’s earlier statement advising Ghanaians to ignore the audio is regrettable. This is a serious matter that demands our full attention. We must take it seriously and respond appropriately.”

Mr Twum stressed the importance of the Interior Minister providing the public with reassurance and addressing the gravity of the situation, rather than downplaying it.

“We cannot simply brush it aside. Immediate attention and decisive measures are required,” he added.

The controversy originated from allegations of a plot to replace the Inspector-General of Police.

I

Mr Dery vehemently denied these claims, refuting any government or New Patriotic Party (NPP) involvement in such a scheme as reported.

“I think that you should ignore it with the contempt that it deserves. There is no plot to remove anybody, I don’t know about anything. As far as I am concerned, he is doing a job,” he stated.

The leaked tape, though not identifying individuals by name, allegedly involves a high-ranking police officer and a member of the NPP, allegedly part of a larger strategy to manipulate the 2024 elections.

ALSO READ:

Secret recording of purported plot towards IGP’s removal leaks

There’s no plot to remove IGP – Interior Minister

IGP Dampare backstabbed as one of his COPs plots to remove..