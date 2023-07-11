A leaked audio tape of a Commissioner of police plotting to remove the Inspector General of Police has surfaced and started making the rounds on Social Media.

The audio has the police commissioner pour out his frustration regarding how the IGP is doing too many things right, amidst a plethora of other complaints.

A case he referred to in elaborating his concerns is how ‘too many powerful officers’ were sent to police the Assin North by-election.

“The number of Policemen that were sent to Assin North for the by-election is not right,” the officer in the tape said before adding that “we should have selected our own people to work with the party…he just went there to make sure everything is done right…we don’t win an election like that”.

The police commissioner also accused the IGP Dr. Akuffo-Dampare of being aligned with the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), alleging that “he talks to Mahama all the time”.

In a conversation with another man identified as a stalwart of the NPP who described himself as a past regional chairman of the party, the senior police officer insisted that having the current IGP in office will make it difficult to break the 8.

‘Dr. Bawumia knows if we take him (IGP) to elections, he will have difficulties, he said.

The senior police officer also established a link and relationship between the IGP’s role as an ADC to late president, John Evans Atta Mills drawing the reason for Akuffo-Dampare’s alleged closeness to the NDC flagbearer, John Mahama explaining ‘he knows that when Mahama comes to power, he will maintain him…, that is my fear, this man will not help us, he won’t help us…you don’t go into elections like that’, he added.

More to follow…