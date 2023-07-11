Adansi-Asokwa Member of Parliament (MP), Kobina Tahir Hammond, is not alarmed about the contempt of court cited against him by Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

Mr Hammond has said he is ready to meet his colleague MP in court.

In the writ filed on Monday, July 10, Mr Quayson’s lawyers said the Trade Minister has made “irresponsible prejudicial comments” concerning the criminal case ongoing against him.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, Mr Hammond stated he referenced that there was a precedent to Mr Quayson’s case.

“I am not sure if those lawyers understand what precedent is, but I think I predicated my statement on the fact that there is what in legal terms called the precedence, so we are meeting in court. They played a game on me to serve me with the document, but I have accepted it.

“I made a statement here in parliament so if they want to take me up in court yes of course at the end of the day that is where these matters end up. So what is the big deal about this?”

Gyakye Quayeson trial: I'm unfazed by the contempt case filed against me. – KT Hammond #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/S4pLdtyyaj — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) July 11, 2023

The Assin North MP is being tried for forgery and perjury after he was charged by the Attorney-General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration when he filed nominations to contest in the 2020 election when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

Mr Hammond, commenting on the case, stated that his colleague lawmaker will be found guilty and jailed.

