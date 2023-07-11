Lawyers for the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, have cited K.T. Hammond for Contempt of Court.

In the writ filed on Monday, July 10, the lawyers say the Trade Minister has made “irresponsible prejudicial comments” concerning the criminal case ongoing against the Assin North MP.

“That in an interview on 4th July 2023 on a TV station, Oyerepa TV, the Respondent categorically pronounced the accused person guilty of the charges for which he is standing trial in this court, and the Respondent went ahead and stated that the Accused/Applicant will go to prison.

“That by the words of the Respondent which have been widely publicised nationally and internationally, the Respondent is violating the right of the Accused/Applicant to be presumed innocent as well as the right of the accused to a fair trial.

“That the said words of the Respondent are also in contempt of this Honourable Court as they are extremely prejudicial to the lawful process of this Honourable Court.”

The Assin North MP, Mr Quayson, is being tried for forgery and perjury after he was charged by the Attorney-General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration when he filed nominations to contest in the 2020 election when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

However, he has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for a stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

But Mr Hammond is reported to have stated that his colleague lawmaker will be found guilty and jailed.