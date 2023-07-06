National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has condemned Adansi Asokwa MP, Kobina Tahir Hommand, over his comments against the Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II.

According to Mr Gyamfi, the comments were reckless and irresponsible, especially coming from an MP and Minister of State.

“The statements of KT Hammond were very reckless and irresponsible. With the body language, I will be charitable to even describe it as comical. He virtually insulted the man and it is unbecoming of him. He shouldn’t have made those condescending comments against the chief,” he condemned on Accra-based Metro TV.

The chief who doubles as President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs has for the past days been in the news after appealing to President Akufo-Addo and the Attorney-General to discontinue the criminal trial against Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.

The chief, who is also a High Court judge, said he disagrees with the initial ruling made by the Supreme Court, which declared Mr Quayson’s parliamentary position invalid due to his dual citizenship status.

Sharing his thoughts on the proposal, the Trade Minister claimed the chief is a member of NDC.

The outspoken lawmaker said though the Constitution frowns on chiefs engaging in partisan politics, the Dormaahene does engage in active politics.

Mr Hammond advised the Dormaahene to be cautious of his conduct and comments as they may have repercussions and went on to declare Mr Quayson will go to jail as he weighed in on his fate in the criminal case pending in the Supreme Court.

He stated that Mr Quayson’s future would be similar to that of the former MP for Bawku Central, Adamu Dramani Sakande, who was imprisoned for concealing his dual citizenship status involving Burkinabe and British citizenships.

But to Mr Gyamfi, those comments were equally reckless, adding KT Hammond shouldn’t have spoken about his colleague Gyakye Quayson in that manner.

