The National Communications officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed his appreciation to the judge presiding over the case involving James Gyakye Quayson, the Member of Parliament for Assin North.

While the High Court has adjourned the case until July 11 to deliver a ruling on the application for a stay of proceedings, Mr. Gyamfi noted that the judge provided an opportunity for all of Mr Quayson’s lawyers to present their concerns to the court.

“Our appeal to the court is very straightforward and clear, and we have made our submissions. The judge has adjourned the case, which is a positive development. I commend the judge for allowing all of our lawyers to make their submissions. It was a good observation,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

Earlier today, the legal team representing the embattled MP requested the court to stay the proceedings to enable the Court of Appeal to review the trial judge’s decision to hear the case on a day-to-day basis.

Lead counsel Tsatsu Tsikata argued that not staying the proceedings would prejudge the appeal. The prosecution, led by Godfred Dame, opposed the application.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Friday, Mr Gyamfi expressed hope that following the adjournment, the judge would permit the Court of Appeal to hear the appeal.

He acknowledged that while the judge has the authority to regulate the trial through adjournments, the constitution stipulates that the judge should exercise discretion fairly.

He remains optimistic about a favourable outcome.

