The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has cautioned the Attorney General (AG) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, to be mindful of his actions while in power.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen show, he accused Mr Dame of being “pompous”, “arrogant” and “disrespectful” towards Tsatsu Tsikata, an experienced senior lawyer and head of the legal team of Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

To him, since assuming office the AG has been“prosecuting and persecuting political opponents.

“You should have seen him today in court being disrespectful towards a senior lawyer like Tsatsu Tsikata. Godfred Dame called Mr Quayson irresponsible for contesting and bound to go to jail though he knows he is innocent until proven guilty.

“Clearly, if you look at the conduct of the Attorney General, he comes across, his body language shows he has become proud because of his authority. Ghana doesn’t have a Ministry of Justice.

“Power is transient. Before him there were many Attorney Generals and after him there will be many,” he said.

He stated that the first appearance went well and the NDC is dedicated to resisting the trial and all NDC MPs in solidarity will stand by their colleagues.

Mr Gyamfi announced that the NDC will address the media to assess the performance of Mr Dame.

“Before the election in 2024, his job as Attorney General will be assessed. Is he serving the interest of the nation, protecting the interest of the nation?” he quizzed.

“We are yet to receive approval of the appeal. We’re waiting for what the court will say so that we take the necessary steps,” he added.

Mr Quayson is facing criminal charges brought against him after he lost his seat as MP for Assin North for allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the parliamentary elections.

Giving an update on the case of Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson and Alex Mould, he said one of the accused fell ill and was rushed to the hospital, hence, the case has been adjourned to July 27.

Dr Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister is also standing trial with Sylvester Anemana, a former Chief Director at the Ministry of Health, as well as private businessman, Richard Jakpa for willfully causing financial loss of €2.37 million to the state, through a contract to purchase 200 ambulances for the Ministry of Health, among other charges.

