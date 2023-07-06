The decision of the Minority Caucus to boycott parliamentary proceedings in solidarity with Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is fully endorsed by the NDC leadership.

This was revealed by Sammy Gyamfi, the national communications officer of the National Democratic Congress, during an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Friday.

“While this boycott is not intended to disrupt the functioning of the country or parliament as a whole, our party executives believe that supporting our members in this manner will help put an end to the unwarranted targeting they have been facing,” Mr Gyamfi stated.

He further emphasized, “The minority will not exploit this boycott to undermine the activities of the House or the welfare of our nation. However, it is crucial that our party’s leadership extends their support to bolster and uplift our MPs who have been subjected to excessive criticism and hostility.”

The Minority in Parliament has boycotted parliamentary proceedings today, Thursday, July 6, to solidarise with its leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson over their respective trials.

According to the Caucus, this is show they are united behind their colleagues over their unfair trials.

In a press statement issued by its Chief Whip, Governs Kwame Agboza to this effect, the NDC MPs reiterated their resolve to boycott sittings anytime the cases are heard.

