As part of efforts to improve quality healthcare delivery, St.Joseph Catholic Hospital in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has been provided with an installation of a Medical Oxygen gas pipeline system.

The installation was made kind courtesy, Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) to bring an end to the shortage of oxygen supply to the various wards in the hospital.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, the Oti Regional health director Dr Afreh Kufuor noted that oxygen continued to be essential medicine in the provision of health care delivery to the people and that it had become necessary to have a pipeline system installed.

He indicated that the delay in getting oxygen to the wards for patients sometimes leads to the loss of lives.

The Regional Health Director commended Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) for the support, saying it will go a long way to improve healthcare services in the area.

The administrator of St Joseph Catholic Hospital, Senior Reverend Anastasia Acheamaa Okyere, also expressed her gratitude to the sponsors.

Meanwhile, Ebenezer Forson, the medical director at the hospital, who was full of appreciation said the availability of oxygen on hand will assist in the course of treatment.

He explained that areas that had benefited from the new plant included the operating theatre, the labour ward, the theatre, the emergency and the children’s ward.

ALSO READ: