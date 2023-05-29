

KGL Foundation, a subsidiary of the KGL Group Ghana and Ho Teaching Hospital have come together to organize a successful blood donation exercise.

The exercise shed light on the critical need to replenish blood reserves while raising awareness about the life-saving benefits of donating blood.

The noble initiative not only united the community but also instilled a sense of responsibility in individuals toward the well-being of their fellow citizens.

Volunteers from both organizations worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth execution of the exercise, aiming to make a significant impact on the hospital’s blood unit and ultimately, the lives of patients in need.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from donors, illustrating the compassion

and selflessness of the people in Ho.

Under the theme “Saving Lives, Spreading Hope,” the blood donation drive attracted

individuals from all walks of life, including students, professionals, and community

members, who recognized the immense value of their contribution.

Even though the rains nearly marred the event, the hospital’s blood unit was abuzz with activity as donors generously gave a part of themselves to provide a lifeline for those battling critical illnesses, undergoing surgeries, or facing emergencies.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Nii Annorbah-Sarpei, Programs Manager of the KGL Foundation,

emphasized the importance of such initiatives in maintaining adequate blood reserves.

“Blood is a precious resource, and regular donations are essential to meet the demands of

patients in hospitals. By organizing events like this, we not only save lives but also inspire

others to become blood donors, creating a sustainable cycle of support and compassion,” he said.

The Ho Teaching Hospital, renowned for its exceptional medical services, expressed deep

gratitude to the KGL Foundation for its partnership and unwavering commitment to the

cause.

Mr. Phanuel Mordzifa, head of the blood unit of the hospital, acknowledged the

impact of the blood donation exercise.

“The success of today’s event will have a lasting effect on our ability to provide timely and critical care to our patients. The generous contributions from donors will undoubtedly make a difference in countless lives.”

Beyond the immediate impact on blood reserves, the blood donation exercise was a platform for raising awareness about the numerous benefits of blood donation.

Volunteers engaged with donors and visitors, providing information on the importance of regular donations and dispelling myths and misconceptions surrounding the process.

Remember, heroes are not defined by superpowers or capes, but by the simple act of

extending a helping hand.. Donate to the KGL Foundation, and be the hero that someone

desperately needs.

