The KGL Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility initiative set up on behalf of the KGL Group, has been adjudged the best company in Excellence in CSR (Technology).

The award was presented to the company at the just-ended National Communications Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

The award highlights the positive atmosphere and commitment to the importance and improvement of technology in deprived countries.

“We’ve always believed that our continuous support for social causes is hinged on our ‘Collaborate, Innovate and Empower’ agenda of placing value on the needs of the communities we operate in as an organisation and how we can transform the lives of the next generation of decision-makers.,” said the Director of the Foundation, Henry Yentumi, who received the award on behalf of the CEO.

“We continue to offer one of the most competitive benefits packages in the state, and we treat our employees well,” he added.

About KGL Group:

KGL Group with its operational wings, KGL Technology Limited, Keed Ghana Limited, and KGL Foundation has been at the forefront of driving digitalization across all the sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

