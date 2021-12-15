Hasaacas Ladies coach, Yusif Basigi, has disclosed that he hasn’t been taking salary in his 18 years in charge of the Western club.

The soft-spoken gaffer is the longest-serving manager in the Ghana Women’s Premier League, having coached Hasaacas Ladies since 2003.

“I have been coaching Hasaacas Ladies for 18 years. I’m the first coach of the team when it was formed in June 2003,” he told Accra-based Angel FM.

“I have coached all these years without a salary. My joy is seeing a lot of young girls transforming their lives through football.”

The former Black Queens coach also said six players from the team’s quintuple-winning side are set to leave after receiving offers from clubs abroad.

“After the CAF Women’s Champions League, we have been inundated with offers from top Africa and European clubs for most of our girls. I’m struggling to convince some of them to stay but at least, six of them will leave,” he added.

Basigi is also the most successful manager in Ghana’s women’s game after guiding the Sekondi-based side to several laurels.

It has been a hugely successful year for Hasaacas Ladies, who have won an unprecedented five trophies in 2021.

The team won the Ghana Women’s Premier League, FA Cup, WAFU Zone B title, Ghana Super Cup and the First Lady’s Cup.

Hasaacas Ladies, however, narrowly missed out on winning the maiden edition of the CAF Women’s Champions League, where they finished as runners-up to South African side Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies.