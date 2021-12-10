A 40-year-old woman, Rashidat Ogunniyi, is seeking to nullify her 12-year-old marriage on grounds that her husband, Kazeem, loves his dog more than he loves her.

Rashidat, a Nigerian trader, told a Customary Court that her husband was only concerned about the welfare of his dog.

“Kazeem is an irresponsible husband and father. He lacks care and love for me and our children. He only cares about the health, happiness and safety of his dog. He always showers the dog with compliments,” Rashidat said during her cross-examination on Thursday, December 9

The mother of three also alleged that Kazeem is domineering and violent.

“My husband turned me into a punching bag, he beats me at the slightest provocation. There was a day he beat me in public and tore my cloth,” she alleged.

She asked the court to dissolve the marriage, saying she no longer loved Kazeem.

“I live every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my husband and grant me the custody of our children,” she prayed.

Kazeem was not in court to respond to the allegations. It was gathered that Kazeem had been served hearing notices several times but he did not show up.

The court president, Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case to January 18 for judgment.