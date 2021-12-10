Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso constituency, Dr Stephen Amoah, has cleared the air on his rather hilarious comment on corruption in Parliament on Thursday.

The legislator, while addressing Members of Parliament on Thursday, December 9, 2021, decried the effects of corruption on the country.

He was heard using words such as ‘mango-jango’, higgledy-piggledy and ‘abracadabra’ to express the worrying effects of corruption in Ghana.

His comments, however, seemed hilarious to some people who did not understand his speech, thus, deemed it jovial.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews, Dr Amoah said his words were in the right context.

He explained that his comment meant that both Caucuses of the House should bury the argument on corruption and address the menace.

“I use those words; higgledy-piggledy, mango-jango, and abracadabra because they all vocabularies and I think I use them in the right context. Sometimes you need to spice the debate. I was trying to say that we should bury this disorderliness, this debate, this argument, and confusion.

“They just came, I didn’t decide. I was just flowing and it came and sometimes you need to spice up the debate. It’s not all the time that Parliament needs to be serious, it’s like we are fighting. They were all happy and excited,” he explained.