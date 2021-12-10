Nhyiaeso Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Stephen Amoah, has cracked ribs on social media with a video in which he was seen making a submission in Parliament.

Dr Amoah, popularly known as Sticka, during proceedings, bemoaned corruption rate in Ghana and how it is deepening the woes of the country.

To him, though successive governments have done their part in fighting the menace, there is a lot more that needs to be done.

The MP, in his submission, said corruption has given rise to higgledy-piggledy, mango-mango and abracadabra in the country.

He further said it was about time the country redefines and finds a paradigm shift towards the fight against corruption.

ALSO READ:

Dr Amoah’s ‘weird’ words have sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Read some reactions below: