The Member of Parliament (MP) for Nhyiaeso, Stephen Amoah, has been put before the La Magistrate Court for flouting Road Traffic Regulations.

The MP was arrested on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, together with six drivers during a special exercise to check V8 vehicles around the Airport By-pass.

They were charged with offences such as careless driving, dangerous driving and causing road obstruction, among others, and sent to court.

A warrant was, however, issued for his arrest after he failed to appear before the court on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

However, the Police Service, in a statement, noted the MP later turned himself in.

“Details regarding his appearance in court will be provided by the Accra Regional Police Command in due course,” the statement added.