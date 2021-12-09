Award-winning gospel singer and fashionista, Gifty Osei, popularly known as Empress Gifty, says she is the best and most followed gospel artiste in Ghana at the moment.

According to her, she has about 987k followers who love what she does and attest to the fact that she has won the 4syte Best Gospel Video award and won the Best Gospel Video award at the National Gospel Music Awards.

Empress Gifty had 987 followers at the time this story was published

She explained that her songs have blessed her ministry and Ghana music at large.

“I won 4syte Best Gospel Video award and also National Gospel Awards we won the same. So, this song has blessed my ministry and Ghana as well,” she noted.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she made it known to the host, Andy Dosty, that her fashion sense forms part of the brand she’s building.

“It is part of the branding and then to do something for God, I make sure I do it and I do it well. That is Empress, from my hair to my toe, I make sure I come out so clean and beautiful and decent as well,” she said.

She also mentioned that those who talk about her fashion sense, regardless if it is positive or negative, love it that is why they talk about it.

She further stated that she serves as a brand influencer for almost eight companies and these companies are responsible for her accessories and wardrobe.