The University of Ghana has extended the deadline for the application of undergraduate degree programmes to Friday, December 10, 2021.

This was contained in a notice issued by the Academic Affairs Directorate on Wednesday, following the release of the 2021 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results.

Prior to the announcement, the initial date for the closure of applications was Wednesday, December 8, 2021.

“Following the release of WASSCE results for 2021, the University of Ghana application portal will remain open from December 8, 2021 and close on Friday, December 10, 2021.

“All applicants who wish to make changes to information on their application should do so before 4:00pm, December 10, 2021,” the statement added.

The University of Ghana undergraduate degree programme is open to both Ghanaian and international applicants, as well as Ghanaian applicants applying from abroad.

Prospective applicants can apply and make relevant changes within the extended period.