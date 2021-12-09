Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), Mrs Kosi Yankey-Ayeh, has stated that the government’s YouStart programme will target the youth to help them start businesses.

She said that the programme will give the opportunity for people within different segments, the youth-focused to gain access to opportunities and resources to help build the nation sustainably.

Speaking on Joy News, she announced that the GEA will be the implementing partner for the programme to build the needed support for the youth.

“GEA comes into this capacity to build the youth because we have avenues, resources to assist them,” she stated.

“We are going to utilise our systems, we have already reached out to some Assemblies to give our support and set-up shops in the district areas where we don’t have offices,” she continued.

“We are going down to their level so that it is accessible at the district level to people within the districts and communities,” she added.

According to her, the target is to start businesses, create avenues for employment for other people and support the economy’s growth.

She also stated that there will be a technology platform for the programme, however, those who can’t access will be given an opportunity to get resources to build on.