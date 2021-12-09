A development economist, George Domfe, has revealed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has currently brought Ghana back to Ex-President John Mahama’s era, according to the Standard and Poor Economy rating.

Speaking on Burning Issues, hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom, he disclosed statistics showing the grades of Ghana per the performance of various governments.

He disclosed that John Agyekum Kufuor’s government left Ghana with grade B+ and later downgraded to B- stable until the Akufo-Addo government took over.

President Akufo- Addo also raised Ghana’s grade to B positive but was unfortunately hit by coronavirus pandemic causing the country to fall back to its knees.

“There is a way of monitoring and grading countries per their performance. We have B+, B- and C etc. John Agyekum Kufuor left the country B+ stable, from there we downgraded to B- stable and again to C which led Ghana to IMF.

“The International Monetary Fund (IMF) upgraded Ghana to B- negative until Akufo-Addo took over. Akufo-Addo did better by raising Ghana to B+ stable but was unfortunately hit by Coronavirus. So as of now, Ghana has B- which is the same as the era of John Dramani Mahama’s government,” he explained.

Mr Domfe further added that Ghana needs more taxes to develop and stand on its feet again.

“In abroad, you would have to pay about 30 dollars after earning 100 dollars but it is not like that in Ghana. Ghana is one of the countries with low tax and it is time the political parties reveal the fact to Ghanaians that Ghana needs more taxes else Ghana will fall on its knees,” he revealed.