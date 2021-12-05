The Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Abiodun Abdulramah, has refuted claims that two students were turned into tubers of yam in Ibadan area of the state by a suspected ritualist.



The alleged suspected ritualist, a middle-aged man, was attacked by irate youth on Friday, December 3, after a security guard raised the alarm that he turned two students of Bashorun High School into tubers of yam.



The guard had alleged that the said man used an old trick of dropping money on the ground which the children reportedly picked and immediately turned into two tubers of yam.



Confirming the incident in a statement, Abdulramah said investigations carried out showed that the suspect was just a victim of circumstance. He described the incident as a mere figment of imagination.



According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Commissioner, who visited the school of the said students, said there was no record of any missing student.

He said investigations have been carried out and it showed that the suspect was mentally deranged.

He noted that the findings indicate that the accused was sent on an errand to deliver the contents (two tubers of yam and a pack of diapers) in his bag.

He assured them that the security operatives would dig deeper into the incident to unravel details of what really happened.