Controversial man of God, Prophet Jay Israel, has torched a storm on social media after confessing to rituals he performs after bedding women.

The Zimbabwean pastor revealed after he has intimate encounter with a woman, he wipes her private part with a white towel which he would later take to the sea to appease a mermaid.

In an interview, he confessed that his action is the cause of multiple miscarriages his victims have experienced in recent years.

He said:

Mostly all the women I have slept with… there is only one normal routine that I have always done with all of them, I always kept a white towel and after the intercourse I always use the towel to wipe their private parts and then I always keep the towel. I have done this to most of them and it was part of the ritual. After some time I gather my towels and then take them to the river or the sea where I throw them as a sacrifice giving back to the mermaid. I think I would have a couple of miscarriages with a couple of women and I would love to believe that those unborn babies were also sacrifices.

His confession is coming days after he revealed he is a member of a secret cult for pastors, and he is empowered by deities.

Watch video below: