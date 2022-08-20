Ghanaian actress and serial businesswoman, Fella Makafui, has chosen a fitting outfit with a mild colour to kick off attaining 27 years old on Saturday, August 20.

Her ensemble included long black extensions, a necklace, and small earrings.

The actress expressed gratitude for the gift of life in her birthday message accompanying the two images.

”It has been an amazing journey and it’s only going to get better as I grow older. I celebrate the gift of life and I pray for good health, wisdom, and strength. Happy birthday to me. Happy 27,” she captioned the frames.

Celebrities in media and entertainment circles, as well as fans, have wished her well.

