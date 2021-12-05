The police in Ogun State have arrested a 32-year-old housewife, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, for allegedly setting her husband’s mistress ablaze.



The mum of three allegedly attacked Tosin Olugbade, 23, and set her ablaze during a brawl over their shared partner.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged by the husband of the deceased.

He is said to have reported that his wife, Tosin packed out of their matrimonial home to live with the said married man after he confronted her over her extra marital affair..



He stated further that he was informed the legitimate wife poured petrol ove her body and set her ablaze.

According to the spokesman of the command, the deceased was rushed to the hospital by her family members but later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment.

The police added that the husband of the suspect made provisions for her to flee and evade arrest.

He was, however, arrested in her stead and released when the suspect handed herself over to the police.



On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased.