A Nigerian state police command has arrested a 35-year-old suspected human trafficker, identified as Rifkatu Kuraga, while trying to sell a three-year-old child.

The command’s spokesperson, ASP Ramhan Nansel, in a statement on Wednesday, December 1, said the suspect was arrested after a complaint was lodged at the police headquarters.



According to him, “On 25/11/2021 at about 20:00hrs, a complaint was lodged at Garaku Divisional Police Headquarters, Kokona LGA, Nasarawa State about a missing three-year-old boy and all efforts to locate his whereabouts proved abortive.



“Upon receipt of the complaints, Police operatives attached to Garaku Division immediately swung into action and arrested the suspect and the missing three- year-old child was rescued and reunited with the family.”



Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect abducted the child on November 21 and took him to Imo State to sell to a prophetess before the Police got wind of her nefarious act.

The suspect has confessed to the commission of the offence while effort is ongoing to arrest the prophetess still at large.

The Commissioner of Police has directed that the suspect be transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department, Lafia for a more investigations.