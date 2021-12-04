A Nigerian man, identified as John Erere Nana, is set to marry two pregnant lovers the same day.

The traditional marriage is slated to happen over the weekend on December 4, 2021 in Delta State.

Per the details on the wedding invite, his brides are identified as Patience Boyi and Elohor Dudu, both from Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

A message of toast attached to the invitation reads, “there is a season and a time to every purpose under the Heaven. We are glad the Lord has made this day beautiful in his time for us and it is marvelous in our eyes.”