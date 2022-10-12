Actor John Dumelo has earned another title as a proud farmer as photos of his bumper harvest make their way online.

Mr Dumelo, who is steadily making progress in the agricultural field, has added yam cultivation to his ginger plantation.

His effort has yielded results and he has boosted the markets with trucks load of tubers.

Photos he shared online captured the hefty sizes of the yams, signifying he is taking the right path in agriculture.

Ghanaians have applauded him for contributing his quota to providing relief in times of food scarcity and skyrocketing prices of food items.