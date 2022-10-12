The Okere District Security Committee (DISEC) in the Eastern Region has announced the closure of the Apirede-Kwamante-Somanya road.

The closure, according to DISEC, has been necessitated by the frequent fatal accidents on the road.

A statement, signed by the DISEC Chairman, Daniel Kenneth, said the closure took effect from October 7, 2022.

Motorists in the wake of the closure have been directed to use the Adukrom-Aseseeso-Trom Junction road.

“Motorists travelling to Somanya and beyond are to use the Adukrom-Aseseeso-Trom Junction road whilst the District collaborates with Feeder Roads and National Road Safety Commission to improve the safety of the road,” the statement urged.

The hilly curve has become an accident-prone area with about 10 deaths recorded in the last month.

The recent was an accident on Friday involving mourners who were travelling to Aflao through which six persons died.

A lecturer and three female students of the University of Education, Winneba also lost their lives on the stretch while embarking on an educational trip.