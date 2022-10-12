Actor Prince David Osei has thanked Ghanaians for putting him up on the trends list since Tuesday morning after he threatened to stage a demonstration against the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an earlier post, the actor called on the youth to demonstrate with him in December 2022 against the government, but he had to be reminded that he labelled this same youth ‘jokers’ during the #FixTheCountry hashtag two years ago.

After slamming and calling him names, the actor seems unfazed about the whole situation.

According to him, “I speak to the issues that’s all, I am NPP just as others are NDC and other parties, but that doesn’t mean I will keep quiet when things are going bad in the country.”

Read his post below:

Thank You, Ghana, for making me no 1 trend on Twitter, this shows, you guys are really listening and paying attention…

I speak to the issues that’s all, I am NPP just as others are NDC and other parties, but that doesn’t mean I will keep quiet when things are going bad in the country.

I stood on political platforms to campaign for NPP… If someone doesn’t get the drift then I am sorry, I can’t help you!

I wish to push the agenda of a better Ghana for all irrespective of party lines, so help me God!!

Lastly, thank you haters and those insulting me, bringing back my campaign videos and pictures, I no vex it is part of the game, I love you all.

Please keep trolls coming, so we maintain no 1 on Twitter 😀😀😀🇬🇭 ...

MORE: