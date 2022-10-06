The Assistant Headmaster of Mpatasia D/A Junior High School in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region, Akwasi Anane, has died after falling into a galamsey pit.

The incident happened at Manso Mpatasie, near Manso Odaho on Tuesday.

According to reports, the teacher, who is also Secretary to the Local Unit Committee, had gone to his mining concession in the late hours of Tuesday.

Assembly Member for Nweneso Electoral Area, George Duku Acheampong, confirmed the incident to Luv FM’s Nana Yaw Gyimah.

He indicated that, the deceased regularly checked on his concession when the incident occurred.

Mr Acheampong added that, in spite of his visits, late Anane had not been active in the mining activities.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been deposited at St. Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum for autopsy and preservation.