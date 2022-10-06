Rwandan prosecutors are requesting 16 years in prison for Dieudonné Kagame Ishimwe, the Rwanda beauty pageant organiser accused of sexual abuse, local media report.

His trial started on Wednesday, but a judge immediately decided it would be held behind closed doors despite the defendant’s wish for it to be open to the public.

Mr Ishimwe is accused of soliciting or offering sexual favours and harassing some contestants in the Miss Rwanda contest.

He denies both charges.

Mr Ishimwe was arrested in May after one of the beauty contestants made the accusations against him.

The authorities have since suspended the pageant.

The court is expected to decide on the case later this month.

