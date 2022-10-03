Gospel musician Empress Gifty is heartbroken over the loss of two beloved relatives.

The musician has taken to social media to mourn the death of her grandmother she identified as Obaapanyin Mary Donkor and her sister, Justina Tetteh Ekua Annan.

Though details of the death remain sketchy, Empress Gifty shared an obituary of the duo whose funeral rites have been scheduled for October 14 to October 16, 2022, at New Takoradi.

Sharing the news with fans and followers on Instagram, she wrote: God why. I lost my grandmother and my sister eiiii.

Her announcement has welcomed commiseration messages from followers who have sighted her post.