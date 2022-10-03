One suspect, John Nana Sei, has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident at Alhaji Bench in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

Nana Sei, according to the police, was arrested at his hideout in the Nkwanta township following the incident that claimed a life and left six others injured.

According to information gathered by Adom News, a driver was seen allegedly firing sporadically in the Nkwanta township without any provocation.

A statement, signed by the Regional Public Affairs Officer, ASP John Nchor, noted the Police have visited the bereaved family and the injured who are on admission at the St Joseph and Nkwanta Municipal Government Hospital.

The suspect, the statement assured, will also be put before court to face the law.

The Oti Regional Command has assured the people in the area of the maximum security protection pending investigations.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security in the town to ensure law and order.