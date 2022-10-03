Fire on Monday morning swept through about 20 shops in the leather and footwear section of the Kumasi Central Market, destroying goods worth thousands of cedis.

Items like leather materials, bags, shoes and slippers were burnt in the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, but the traders suspect a trigger from the poor management of their production equipment which emits fire.

Some affected victims recounted their losses when they spoke to AdomNews Correspondent, Nana Awuku Denkyembour.

“I had stocked my shop with leather. Everything has been destroyed. I had no access to salvage any of my items,” said one woman.

Another said “I have restocked my shop with leathers worth thousands of cedis. I bought some with my own money and others on credit. I had no call concerning the fire, upon reaching this morning people started consoling me”.

The leadership of the Nkokoadwasuo Footwear Manufacturers Association has called for the government’s financial intervention to revamp their operations.

Chairman of the Association, Ebenezer Amaniampong, says without support, most of its members cannot be in business again.

The Ashanti Regional Fire Command is investigating the cause of the fire and possible recommendations.