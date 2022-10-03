At least five people have sustained multiple gunshot injuries with one pronounced dead in a shooting incident in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

A 27-year-old was pronounced dead on arrival at Nkwanta St Joseph Catholic Hospital with one who is in critical condition referred to the Municipal hospital.

According to information gathered by Adom News, a driver was seen allegedly firing sporadically in the Nkwanta township without any provocation.

He has since been arrested with the foreign gun loaded with bullets and sent to the Oti Regional Police Command for investigation.

The Oti Regional Command has assured the people in the area of the maximum security protection pending investigations.

Meanwhile, police have beefed up security in the town to ensure law and order.