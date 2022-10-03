Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie and his wife, Josephine, have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary.



The event to mark the 53rd anniversary took place at the Base Landmark Event Centre, Enugu on Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The event was graced by Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the deputy governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the state, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, and other dignitaries.



Taking to his official Instagram account, the legendary actor thanked his children for giving them the biggest party of their lifetime.



He wrote: “53 years of Marital Bliss with my Queen, Chief Barrister Mrs Josephine Edochie. Thanks to my children for hosting us to the biggest party of our lifetime, yes Our LIFE because we are ONE.”

“In celebration of our 53yrs of marriage and Life in Goodness and in Good Health. These past 53yrs, God blessed us with six biological children (among all the inherited ones and numerous grand-children) 5 gentlemen and a beautiful adorable lady, Leo; Adam; Linc; Jean; Yul; Eva, respectively. Thank you all for celebrating with us. Daalu nu.”