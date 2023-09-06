Renowned movie icon, Pete Edochie has added another remarkable achievement to his illustrious career by receiving two honorary doctorate degrees and a lifetime achievement award at the age of 76.

The Nollywood veteran was honored with a Doctorate in Literature, a Doctorate in Arts, and a lifetime achievement award by ISTM University, Togo, during a ceremony.

A video that surfaced online captured the moment representatives from the international university visited Pete Edochie at his home to bestow these prestigious accolades upon him.

The awards serve as a tribute to his significant contributions to the creative industry over the years.

One of the representatives said the motivation behind conferring these honors is due to Pete Edochie’s pioneering role in the entertainment industry and his influence on younger generation of artists.

