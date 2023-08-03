Veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, has finally addressed the controversies surrounding his son, Yul Edochie, amidst his polygamous marriage and drama with Judy Austin.

The actor’s first wife, May Edochie, recently raised allegations of infidelity and threats against Yul, leading to a heightened separation between them.

In a recent interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, Pete Edochie shared his perspective on the marital drama surrounding his son, opining that he deserves all the insults he is getting.

In a proverbial speech, he said, “He who goes to the farm and gets ant-infested firewood (amongst all the good firewood in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when lizards start paying him a visit.”

In essence, the veteran actor implied that Yul’s decision to bring in Judy Austin, who he referred to as “infested,” into the family, is the cause of the challenges he now faces.

According to him, Yul’s actions invited negativity, pain, insults, and backwardness into his life.

Meanwhile, other members of the Edochie family have taken his estranged wife’s side and have sidelined Judy.

The controversy surrounding Yul Edochie’s polygamous marriage and his relationship with Judy Austin has been a subject of public interest and scrutiny.

His first wife, May Edochie, has filed for a divorce and lawsuit demanding N100million in damages.