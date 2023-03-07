As veteran actor, Pete Edochie, celebrates his 76th birthday today, March 7th, Nollywood stars and fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Icon.

Kemi Filani had earlier reported that the veteran had used his birthday to advise Nigerians on the upcoming gubernatorial election.

The Lion of Africa, as he is fondly known as, had taken to his Instagram page to admonish his fans on the importance of voting.

As Nigerians gear up for Governorship election across most states in the country, Pete revealed that their votes at the upcoming election, would be his greatest gift.

He, however, advised his fans to vote with their conscience.

“Thankful for another Greta year. Happy 76th to me.

“Vote with your conscience. It is well with our great Nation Nigeria”.

Taking to his comment section, the likes of Adinma Somadina, Dele Odule, Esther Ene, Joseph Momodu and more sent their birthday wishes.

Adinma Somadina wrote: “Happy Birthday Daddy.

Dele Odule wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir.”

Esther Ene wrote, “Happy Birthday Daddy.”

Joseph Momodu wrote: “Happy Birthday Sir.”

Diamond Okechi wrote: “Happy Birthday (AGABA-IDU) Nnam more blessings.”

Praying for him, Kunle Adegbite wrote: “Live long Sir.”