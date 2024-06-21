A 27-year-old Nigerian, Winner Terry, has been arrested by the Buduburam District Police Command for allegedly stabbing his co-tenant in the neck, shoulder, and leg.

This happened during an argument over how much money songwriters earn from composing music for musicians.

The incident occurred at Estate Junction, a suburb of Gomoa Buduburam in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

According to Police sources, the victim and the suspect, who are co-tenants at Buduburam, got into a heated argument over the royalties paid to songwriters for their work.

Following the argument, they resumed normal conversation in the suspect’s room, unaware of his ulterior motives.

In an interview with Adom News, Nana Amoasi, the landlord who also serves as the Benkumhene for the area, expressed shock over the incident.

He stated that, the suspect’s actions were deliberate based on the severity of the victim’s wounds.

Nana Amoasi also appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to deploy military officers to assist the Police in combating crime in the area since residents are living in fear.

