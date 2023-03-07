Ghanaian reggae/dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife Dr Louisa Satekla hit the dancefloor at his 35th birthday party.

The party, which was held in New York, saw friends and family of the celebrity couple storm the venue to celebrate the ‘Therapy’ hitmaker.

In the video, Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ was being played in the background as they danced in circles, and later on got cosy as Dr Satekla turned her back for her husband as he grinds her passionately.

The famous Ghanaian celebrity couple displayed great chemistry, and their energy was infectious, which got others taking out their smartphones to capture the adorable moment.

Stonebwoy was spotted in a long-sleeved sweatshirt and a pair of jeans, while Dr Satekla wore a long-sleeved shirt that had faux fur around the wrists which she paired with trousers.