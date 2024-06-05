Nigerian Afro-soul singer, Isaac Geralds is on the attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon by an individual.

Aiming to raise $500,000 and awareness for children with autism, Isaac is singing non-stop for 110 hours to break India’s Sunil Waghmare’s 105-hour record set in 2012.

The marathon is currently underway in Washington, D.C. in the United States.

Isaac Geralds said his attempt on Sunday, June 2nd, and is expected to finish tomorrow, June 6th.

The funds raised will support two organizations which are, The Children’s National Hospital in DC and the Efe Irele Autism Foundation in Nigeria.

Both organizations provide vital care and support to the autism community, and Isaac’s efforts will make a real difference in the lives of these children and their families.

Isaac Geralds is known as a seasoned musician and former finalist on MTN Project Fame.

He has made a name for himself in the music industry with hits like his debut album “Love and Heartbreak,” featuring collaborations with Tiwa Savage, Sound Sultan, Ladipoe, Eva, Stan Iyke, and Iceberg Slim.

