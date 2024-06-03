Renowned highlife artiste, Kuami Eugene has made an astonishing revelation that, the music industry in Ghana is a “bloody game”.

Kuami Eugene was crowned the Highlife Artist of the Year and won the Best Music Video of the Year award at the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards held on Saturday, June 1 at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.

However, he missed out on the ‘Artiste Of The Year’ award, which went to Stonebwoy.

In a post on social media, Kuami Eugene said the public’s perception of fairness in the music industry is not accurate.

According to him, some artistes will do whatever it takes, whether good or bad, to achieve their dreams and objectives.