Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has expressed concern over the growing trend of individuals without royal lineage purchasing their way into traditional leadership positions.

According to him, this practice has significantly contributed to the prolonged chieftaincy disputes prevalent in the country, which hinder development.

Addressing the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs during his campaign tour on Tuesday, June 4, Dr Bawumia said it is his priority to codify the lines of succession to avoid the pockets of chieftaincy disputes if elected.

“If we don’t do the codification, you’ll find so many chieftaincy disputes. Many a time, people who are not related to the stool in any way, come and lay claims to it. They have no relation [to the stool], but it’s because we haven’t codified the lines of succession.

“And we need to codify it, so we are going to give the resources to the judicial councils to be able to complete the codification of the lines of succession and that will be very, very important for us because then you will know, who is qualified and who is not qualified,” he said.

The governing New Patriotic Party flagbearer said there is a vacuum, where everybody can just get up and claim a chieftaincy position without any status.

“So the codification right now is something that I’m going to really push for the House of Chiefs, all the judicial councils to help,” the Vice President added.

In response, acting President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Professor Nii Welentsi IV said they believe Dr Bawumia has a lot of potential to offer the country, and urged him not to disappoint.

He expressed the belief that, in the future, if Dr Bawumia’s words are measured against his actions, decisions, and conduct once he becomes president, he will be judged more favourably compared to past opinions about him.

“There have been some rumors circulating around in the media and even from your own political party that Dr Bawumia will be a pushover even when he becomes the president.

“We dare to make a wild guess on why they think so. It is because of your calm, gentle, and polite disposition. We state with all emphasis that when it comes to effective leadership, you don’t have to be radical, violent, or pompous to be a bold leader.

“Being a bold leader is not about brows, but rather brains. Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country. Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there,” he said.

